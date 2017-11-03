Wendy Williams Insists She’s Fine After On-Air Collapse: ‘I Was Dehydrated’

Wendy Williams is reassuring fans that she’s just fine after her scary on-air collapse.

“I was dehydrated, according to the paramedics. I went to my own doctors and I’m fine,” she said during an exclusive interview with ABC News aired Friday on Good Morning America.

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old talk show host fainted during a live broadcast of her self-titled show — a collapse she told audiences occurred because she had “overheated” in her Statue of Liberty costume.

The show quickly cut to commercial, and when the broadcast returned, Williams appeared fine and continued the broadcast.

“I’m not your average talk-show host. This is a tough grind. Morning TV, you wake up at 5:30 in the morning and you go all day,” Williams said in the interview.

“People thought I was having a stroke on TV and other people thought that I was having a heart attack.”

Williams said she felt like she was “in the middle of a fire” in her costume as she introduced the show’s next segment. Then, she began stumbling backward.

“I was more concerned with when I fall, am I going to crack my skull?” she said. Williams added that when she began to fall, she made a decision: “Fall pretty because this will never happen again and go down with the crown.”

Williams said she has been drinking electrolyte-enhanced water in the wake of the incidence and is gearing up to celebrate her 1,500th show.

The day after the incident, Williams recounted the collapse to her studio audience, confirming that it was not a joke and thanking her fans for their support.

Wendy Williams Faints on Air After Overheating in Halloween Costume: ‘That Was Not a Stunt’

Williams concluded by thanking her fans and colleagues for all their support.

“I want to thank you all for your tweets and your flowers,” she said on air. “I got all of your well wishes … even the haters, because you motivate me.”

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays (check local listings).