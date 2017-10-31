Wendy Williams Faints on Air After Overheating in Halloween Costume: ‘That Was Not a Stunt’

Wow @WendyWilliams fainted on today's show. "That was not a stunt. I'm overheated in my costume and I did pass out." pic.twitter.com/DsuwcS63Ye — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) October 31, 2017

Wendy Williams had a scary Halloween on Tuesday when she fainted during a live broadcast of her self-titled talk show.

The 53-year-old media personality was dressed as the iconic Statue of Liberty for her annual Halloween show, wearing a costume designed by Ceasar Galindo that included a green wig, sparkly crown, matching heels and long-sleeve sequin dress.

About 48 minutes into the broadcast — and after making it through the show’s Hot Topics segment, an interview with Jerry O’Connell and an “Ask Wendy” audience bit — Williams appeared behind a plastic podium, ready to kick off the “How You Doin’ Halloween Costume Contest.”

But while announcing the segment, Williams began slurring her words. She then slowed down and started swaying back and forth before stumbling backwards and catching herself.

Stunned and scared, Williams looked at the camera for help, raising her head up to her crown. But just as quick as it had happened, she swiftly dropped to the floor — the show’s crew running to help her and the camera cutting to commercial.

The show returned nearly 6 minutes later, when a recovered Williams explained what happened.

“That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what, I’m a champ, and I’m back!” she said, to the cheers of the audience.

After the segment came to a close, Williams asked “Is that the end of the show? Was I passed out for that long?”

A rep for the show tells PEOPLE, “Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow’s show.”

Earlier, Williams had complained about Halloween. “This is so not my holiday, I am doing this under duress,” she said. “All kinds of freaks and weirdos walking around. There’s nothing worse than adults in costumes.’

Wendy Williams airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).