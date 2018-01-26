Wendy Williams is sharing her perspective on the empowering #MeToo movement.

The Wendy Williams Show host addressed the initiative — which has spurred millions of women to share their stories of abuse under the popular hashtag — this week during a “Hot Topics” segment of her popular daytime talk show.

“I’m sick of this #MeToo movement,” Williams said just over 15 minutes into the segment before explaining exactly why.

“I love that people are speaking up for the first time and coming out and everything, but now it’s got — I look at all men like, ‘You’re a #MeToo.’ All of them. All of them,” she said. “Which is not fair.”

In a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, a Wendy Williams Show rep said, “Wendy is and always has been a supporter and advocate of women’s issues, including the current #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.”

Williams, 53, also touched on the growing Time’s Up movement, which aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces. More than 300 figures in the entertainment industry have signed on, including Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera and Nicole Kidman.

“And they’re asking everybody, by the way, at the Grammys to wear a white rose to support the #MeToo,” said Williams. (A group called Voices in Entertainment came together this week to lend their support to the Time’s Up campaign by encouraging Grammy Awards attendees to wear a white rose to Sunday’s ceremony.)

Earlier in the show, Williams addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against R. Kelly.

“There’s a grassroots movement to remove R. Kelly from the music industry forever. What is this, 10 years too late?” she said. “Two Atlanta women are really upset that R. Kelly has had a career despite decades of troubling accusations. … So they have now created a hashtag #MuteRKelly.”

“It’s not going to work. Black people aren’t really good at protesting,” she said. “Not since the King march … it’s not going to work.”

In addition to the white rose and Time’s Up merch, the music industry is supporting Time’s Up in other ways.

The Nashville-based female singer-songwriting collective, the Song Suffragettes, just released a song, “Time’s Up,” that openly acknowledges the imbalance between men and women and the discrimination and harassment women face. All proceeds from the song will benefit Time’s Up and its Legal Defense Fund, which so far has raised over $16 million to provide legal support to women and men who have experienced harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace.