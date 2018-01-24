Sarah Hyland Met Boyfriend Wells Adams in a Very Modern Way: 'He Slid Into My DMs'

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have Twitter to thank for their modern-day love story.

The couple have been going hot and heavy since they took their relationship public over Halloween. And according to the 27-year-old Modern Family star, it’s all thanks to a direct message Adams sent her on social media.

“Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs,” Hyland told comedian Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his hit late night talk show Tuesday.

Hyland and Adams, 33, began flirting on Twitter last summer during his stint as the bartender in Bachelor in Paradise — though Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the radio DJ since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

“I was following him,” she told Kimmel. “We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny and he was a fan of the show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute.’ ”

It helped that Adams’ first message piqued Hyland’s interest. “I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that,” she recalled.

So what did Adams say? It was surprisingly simple: “‘Next time I’m in LA, I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos.’ ”

“I love tacos,” Hyland gushed to Kimmel. “He loves taco,s so that was his thing. Like, ‘I love tacos, lets see if she loves tacos.’ We both love tacos! We have an obsession with tacos. Tacos and tequila, that’s our thing.”

They share more in common than tacos: Earlier this month, Hyland praised her beau, sharing a photo of the two dressed in black to support Time’s Up at Amazon’s Golden Globes afterparty.

“Very proud to be with a man that thinks it’s sexy when a woman speaks her mind and stands up for herself. Which, in my opinion, is VERY sexy,” she captioned the photo, adding: “I’m also very proud of my @plannedparenthood pin.”

But there’s one thing they haven’t discussed: the secrets of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

“I’ve actually never asked him about that,” Hyland told Kimmel on Tuesday.

