Bachelorette Alum Wells Adams Confirms He Met Girlfriend Sarah Hyland Through Social Media

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have a modern day love story.

During an appearance on The Morning Breath show on Wednesday, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells revealed that he first met the Modern Family actress — you guessed it — on social media.

“The internet — it’s amazing,” he said.

Asked about maintaining a private life post-Bachelor, the Nashville resident acknowledged it wasn’t easy.

“I’m amazed how smart the internet is,” he said. “Because I just assume everyone on Twitter is an idiot, and then I’m like, ‘Wow!’ ”

As fans of the adorable, unexpected couple are well aware, Hyland, 26, and Adams, 33, began flirting on Twitter this summer during his stint as the bartender in Paradise — but Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the radio DJ since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Ugh! @WellsAdams making a Lord of the Flies reference on men tell all??? #knewhewasthebestfromthestart #menwhoreadarehot — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) July 27, 2016

OH MY GOD @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. #BachelorInParadise — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 15, 2017

Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I'm kidding the job is yours @Sarah_Hyland https://t.co/BtmH3fTbrL — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 15, 2017

Hyland and Wells took their relationship public this Halloween, dressing up as characters from Stranger Things together and posting plenty of photos on Instagram — but don’t expect them to be sharing too many more details beyond that.

“There’s nothing really to say,” he said Wednesday. “Like, if you want to know — to be fair, if you want to know anything, just look on my social media.”

Back lit AF A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

Adams also revealed the two are already planning next year’s couple costume together.

“We did talk about next year’s one, and we’ve got a really good [idea],” he said. “It’s definitely in the vein of two things that we love dearly, and gender-bending happens again.”

Asked about rumors he was in the running to be the next Bachelor before Arie Luyendyk Jr. was cast, Adams said he never thought it would happen — and he’s totally okay with that,

“It’s just funny how things turn out,” he said. “I’m really happy I didn’t do it.”