Longtime pals Wells Adams and Danielle Maltby shared a goodbye kiss on Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise – but did the romance really end there?

In a new Instagram post, Paradise alum Carly Waddell hinted that the pair might have started up a relationship after returning from Mexico.

“We love love!!!” Wadell, 31, captioned an Aug. 22 photo with husband Evan Bass, Adams, Malby, and fellow Bachelor in Paradise couple Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan. “Here’s to hoping it works out for everyone like it did for us!!!”

When Adams, 31, took over Paradise bartending duties from the beloved Jorge, the radio DJ noted that he and Maltby – both Nashville residents – had been friends in Tennessee before landing on the reality show together. Though the two began the season insisting their relationship was platonic, their attitudes changed after Maltby, 31, decided to depart Paradise in pursuit of a career opportunity in Africa.

“If anyone deserved to find someone here, it was you,” Adams told Maltby before kissing her.

As the neonatal nurse drove away from the resort, Maltby admitted she “wasn’t expecting that.”

“I cant believe that just happened,” she told a producer. “I’ve thought about kissing Wells before. He’s a good kisser. Wells is a good kisser. I’m really glad I ended Paradise with a good kiss. Maybe he’s been under my nose this whole time. We’ll have some things to talk about when I get back.”

The third couple in Waddell’s photo – Peth, 30, and Nolan, 23 – was one of the first duos to pair off in Mexico. The mental health counselor gave Peth her rose during season four’s initial rose ceremony, and they’ve been inseparable on the show’s first four episodes.

Waddell and Bass, 34, are big advocates of finding love on Paradise since they met on the ABC series’ third season. While their relationship started off rocky, the father of three relentlessly pursued Waddell, and the two left Paradise engaged last summer. The pair returned to Mexico for their wedding in June and are expecting a baby girl together in February.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.