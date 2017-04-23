WATCH: Three Nude Women Have a Horrible Night on Naked and Afraid XL

Here’s a hint for anyone who ever does Naked and Afraid XL in the future: under no circumstances should you ever, ever say “it can’t get any worse.”

It’s just not a true statement. Things can always get worse.

Proof: check out the above exclusive video preview of Sunday night’s season premiere. Three naked women are being terrorized by mosquitos. After much complaining about the bugs, one of them states that things can’t get any worse. Seconds later, the entire floor of their makeshift shelter collapses, leaving them on the ground.

Note: you never want to be on the ground of the Ecuadorian jungle at night — especially in the nude. If you don’t believe us, note the snake on the left side of the screen around the :40 mark.

Here’s the thing about Naked and Afraid: while TV audiences focus on the “naked” part, the participants are much more focused the “afraid.” The past few seasons have included severe injuries and sicknesses, which is to be expected on a show where seasoned survivalists go into extreme locations with only one survival item and a small bag.

Naked and Afraid XL is beginning its third season, meaning that nine new survivalists will be dropped off in Ecuador’s treacherous Amazon basin, 100 miles from the closest city. For 40 days, the participants will struggle to find food, water and shelter in one of the most grueling and unforgiving environments on earth. (They’re initially split up into three groups, but they’ll soon merge together.)

Naked and Afraid XL premieres Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.