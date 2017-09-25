Joy-Anna Duggar Tries on Wedding Dresses with Her Family in Counting On

In a sneak peek from Monday’s episode of TLC’s Counting On, Joy-Anna Duggar heads to Kentucky with her mother, grandmother and sisters to go wedding dress shopping — and she doesn’t seem that excited about it.

Visiting the same wedding dress designer who made her sister Jinger’s wedding dress, Joy-Anna was shown six dresses to try on.

“I saw a couple that you know, might be an option,” Joy-Anna said. “But the rest of them were a little not my style. I knew they weren’t going to work.”

When asked by producers what he would like to see in Joy-Anna’s wedding dress, her then-fiancée Augstin Forsyth — the couple tied the knot in May — must have won serious brownie after he said, “her in it coming down the aisle towards me on our wedding day.”

But there did seem to be one problem with trip: Joy-Anna doesn’t like shopping.

FROM COINAGE: How Much Do Wedding Flowers Cost?

“With Joy’s personality type she doesn’t really love shopping. She’s never loved shopping,” her sister Jessa said. “When all of us older girls would be like, ‘Let’s go clothing shopping,’ she’d say, ‘How long are we going to be out?’ ”

“I’m not excited about shopping,” Joy-Anna confirmed.

In fact, when asked which dress she wanted to try on first Joy laughed and said, “Whatever. I don’t care.”

“Joy does not enjoy shopping for the most part. It’s not quite her thing,” Jinger added. “So I figured it’d be the same with wedding dresses.”

Counting On airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET.