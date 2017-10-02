Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Test How Well They Know Each Other at Their Joint Bachelor-Bachelorette Party

No pressure!

In a clip from Monday night’s episode of Counting On, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth put their love to the ultimate test, playing a “how well do you know your fiancé” game in front of all of their friends.

Sitting back-to-back in lawn chairs, the couple took off their shoes, keeping one for themselves and handing the second one to their partner.

“You’re asked a question,” said Austin, 23, describing the rules for the game. “It if applies to you, then you raise your shoe. And if it applies to your partner, you raise their shoe.”

“Yeah [and] we’re back-to-back, so we don’t know what the other person is saying,” added Duggar, 19.

Although some of the questions were softballs — like who’s older — the couple was also asked some less obvious questions, including who said “I love you” first.

“I first said ‘I love you’ in front of my parents,” Duggar said. “Austin said that he had wanted to tell me a long time but it was really sweet. He started crying and said ‘I love you’ too.”

But not all of the revealing questions were so serious.

“I think the funniest answer I saw was whenever they were trying to figure out who would be doing the cooking in the house,” Jeremiah Duggar said. “Austin raised Joy, Joy raised both of them.”

“I thought the shoe game was awesome,” Jedidah Duggar continued. “But I think one of my favorite questions was probably who had the smelliest feet.”

They had the same answer: Joy-Anna.

Counting On airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET.