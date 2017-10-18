Watch Josie & the Pussycats (and Cheryl Blossom!)'s Flirty Cover of Kelis' 'Milkshake' on Riverdale

The Pussycats bring all the boys to the yard. Outside Pop’s Chok’lit Shoppe, that is.

In this week’s episode of Riverdale, Josie & the Pussycats perform in an event to save the beloved diner where the gang regularly rehashes small-town drama over fries and shakes — and where Archie Andrews’ (KJ Apa) dad Fred (Luke Perry) was recently shot.

Where’s Val (Hayley Law)? The clip doesn’t offer any clues, but Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) subs in, rocking the band’s signature, leopard-print cat ears to harmonize on a downbeat, flirtatious cover of Kelis’ 2003 jam “Milkshake” — performed on the burger joint’s roof.

(P.S. Are we the only ones getting major Gossip Girl/“Glamorous” vibes?)

It’s a frothy distraction from this season’s scary plot: There’s a killer loose, and he’s targeting those close to our red-headed hero. At least Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie seem to be on solid ground again, cuddling up during the show.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.