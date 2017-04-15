WATCH: Ariel Winter Busts Out 'Super Uncomfortable' Baby Voice on Conan

Though Ariel Winter says she did not alter her voice in the animated film Smurfs: The Lost Village, she did tease her “baby voice” to Conan O’Brien.

Wearing a tight sparkly dress, she told O’Brien during n appearance on Conan that she was originally performing SmurfLily in a much higher register, but she was instructed to do it in her “own voice.” The 19-year-old says this was unusual since she is just “so used to doing weird voices” and has never gotten to do anything animated that is her own voice.

“I make this baby voice that really freaks out my friends and my boyfriend [Levi Meaden] all the time. It’s kind of fun for me to make them super uncomfortable,” Winter added.

Plunging into character, Winter said, “I’m just a little baby. I’m just your little baby girl,” to which O’Brien laughed hysterically.

“Yes, I can see why that would upset!” he joked. “Please, don’t bust that out too often.”

Smurfs: The Lost Village is in theaters now.