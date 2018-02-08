New Docuseries Goes Inside Aaron Hernandez's Shocking Double Life

Once a star player for the New England Patriots, Aaron Hernandez‘s life took a shocking dark turn when he was arrested and charged for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée in 2013.

Two years later, the former NFL player was found guilty and sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. While on trial for Lloyd’s murder, he was also indicted for a 2012 double homicide, but was later acquitted. Just days later, Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell and his death was ruled a suicide.

With many questions left behind, his fiancée Shayanna Hernandez, defense attorney Jose Baez, friends, former teammates and detectives speak out about the dual life and downfall of Hernandez in a new docu-series on Oxygen, Aaron Hernandez Uncovered.

From startling new medical revelations and the secret that tormented him, the two-part special sheds light on Hernandez’s untold true story.

Aaron Hernandez Uncovered airs March 17 at 7 p.m. ET and March 18 at 7 p.m. ET on Oxygen.