Wanda Sykes Praises 'Incredible Woman' Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'She's a Fighter'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has received an outpouring of love and support since she announced that she’s battling breast cancer.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the annual Point Honors Los Angeles Gala on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Louis-Dreyfus’ good friend and former costar Wanda Sykes shared her own heartfelt encouragement for the actress.

“I mean, she’s a fighter,” said Sykes, 53, of the 56-year-old Veep star. “She is just an incredible woman.”

Sykes, who starred on CBS’s New Adventures of Old Christine with Louis-Dreyfus from 2006-10, praised the actress for “her strength and her generosity, and [ability] to give of herself — and about something so personal.”

“She knows that it will do a lot of good for a lot of people,” Sykes added.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Alexander Offers Love and Support to Seinfeld Costar Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Dreyfus revealed her breast cancer battle on social media last month, writing, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

“The bad news is that not all women are so lucky,” she added. “So let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Calls for Universal Health Care After Breast Cancer Diagnosis — 5 Times She Got Political

The announcement came just days after Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive outstanding lead actress Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on the HBO comedy Veep, setting the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.

HBO told PEOPLE that Louis-Dreyfus learned of her diagnosis one day after the Sept. 17 award show, noting that “it in no way impacted the decision to make this the final season” and that the production schedule will be adjusted as needed.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” said the network in statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”