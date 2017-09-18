Wanda Sykes — like most of the rest of the world, probably — had trouble keeping herself together in the presence of Angelina Jolie.

As the actress and comedian explained to PeopleTV on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles, she and Jolie once had a run-in backstage at The Daily Show when it was hosted by Jon Stewart.

“Angelina was there and she was walking out of the restroom, and I had to go into the restroom and she was like, ‘Hi Wanda, I’m Angie,’ ” Sykes, 53, recounted to PEOPLE’s JD Heyman and Lola Ogunnaike, host of Entertainment Weekly: The Show.

“And I was just so memorized, but I just said, ‘I gotta pee,’ and that was it,” Sykes continued of her run-in with the 42-year-old Maleficent star. “So that was pretty awful.”

Sykes, who was a nominee this year for a guest-turn on ABC’s black-ish, said on the carpet that she’ll be able to take it easy during the show on Sunday night as her category’s winner was announced last week at the 69th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

“So now I just get to relax and root on my friends at black-ish,” she said.

Dozens of A-listers have descended on Hollywood for TV’s biggest night, the 2017 Emmy Awards. Some of the biggest shows will be battling it out for the night’s top awards, including The Crown, Better Call Saul, The Handmaid’s Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld for outstanding drama series and Atlanta, black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Veep for outstanding comedy series.

Other big awards to watch include outstanding limited series (which pits Big Little Lies, The Night Of, Feud: Bette and Joan, Genius and Fargo against one another) and the major acting categories like outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie and lead actor in a drama series.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.