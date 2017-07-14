The Walking Dead Stuntman Who Suffered 'Serious Injuries' During Production Is Dead

John Bernecker — The Walking Dead stuntman who was hospitalized after sustaining “serious injuries” on the AMC drama’s Georgia set — has died, the Coweta County Coroner’s Office in Georgia confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.

The stuntman and actor, who also worked on The Fate of the Furious and Logan, was placed on life support on Thursday, one day after suffering massive head injuries that left him brain dead, Deadline reports.

Sources told the outlet Bernecker and an actor were rehearsing a fight scene that was supposed to end with a routine fall from a balcony, but he lost his footing and fell 30 feet to concrete floor.

AMC suspended the production on season 8 of the zombie apocalypse series Thursday.

“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set,” AMC said in a statement. “He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Walking Dead is currently set to return for season 8 in October.