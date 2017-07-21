The Walking Dead Pays Tribute to Stuntman John Bernecker After Tragic Fatal Accident on Set

The cast and producers of The Walking Dead were scheduled to take the stage at Comic-Con’s Hall H in San Diego on Friday afternoon to preview the season 8 of AMC’s hit zombie drama. But the panel took on a somber, reverential tone before any talk of the new episodes could commence as the TWD team paid tribute to 33-year-old stuntman John Bernecker, who died July 12 at an Atlanta hospital after falling 30 ft. onto a concrete floor during a fight scene on the set.

Production on season 8 was shut down for several days after the fatality, with the cast returning to work at the beginning of this week. Cast members expressed their condolences on social media, and executive producer Scott M. Gimple said in statement, “Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker.”

At the Fear the Walking Dead panel that took place right before The Walking Dead session, Talking Dead host/moderator Chris Hardwick opened the proceedings with a moment of silence for Bernecker. And Gimple began his panel by saying he wanted to start by telling us about Bernecker (Hardwick did not moderate The Walking Dead like he normally does, as the producers opted to talk to the audience). He spoke highly of the stuntman, who “was living his dream and he helped other people do the same thing” and rattled off his credits which include Black Panther, Logan, 22 Jump Street and The Fate and The Furious.

“We didn’t really know if we should do this panel,” he admitted before introducing the season 8 trailer.

Scott Gimple gives emotional statement on death of John Bernecker #TheWalkingDead #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CYoM8ZaUCC — Joe Otterson (@JoeOtterson) July 21, 2017

After the trailer was enthusiastically received, the floor was opened to questions, one of which was about the impact of legendary horror director George Romero, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 77.

“I was instantly in love with the genre and instantly in love with the man as a filmmaker,” said Walking Dead executive producer/guru Robert Kirkman. “I couldn’t be more upset about that loss.” Added Greg Nicotero, who worked closely with Romero over the year, starting with Day of the Dead: “It’s a sad time for all of us, but he’s given us so much and that’s the legacy that he leaves.”

Season 8 of The Walking Dead kicks off Oct. 22.

