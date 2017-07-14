Members of the Walking Dead family have begun to say goodbye to John Bernecker, a 33-year-old stuntman who died after an on-set accident occurred in Atlanta.
Jordan Woods-Robinson (who plays Aaron’s boyfriend Eric), Daniel Newman (Kingdom soldier Daniel), Sabrina Gennarino (Jadis’ righthand woman Tamiel) and Ann Mahoney (Olivia) responded to the news on social media, while many more celebrities and industry members voiced their support for Bernecker’s family and friends.
“Can’t stop thinking about John Bernecker,” Woods-Robinson tweeted on Friday. “All of my love and hopes for solace goes out to his loved ones and our community.”
Production on season 8 halted when Bernecker fell more than 20 feet. He was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center, where his death from blunt force trauma was pronounced on Wednesday, July 12, the Coweta County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.
AMC did not respond to EW’s latest request for comment.
Turn‘s Samuel Roukin and 24: Legacy‘s Bailey Chase, who both worked with Bernecker, also mourned his passing.
“John Bernecker doubled me this season for a spectacular stunt on Turn [season 4]. He was a beautiful, positive, meticulous professional who made a career out of making other people look good,” Roukin recalled. “In the short time I knew him I was deeply impressed. I am sad to hear he has passed and my thoughts are with his family at this awful time.”
The Walking Dead is expected to return to AMC this fall.
This article originally appeared on Ew.com