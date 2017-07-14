The Walking Dead: OSHA Opens Investigation into Stuntman's Death

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened a fatality investigation into the death of stuntman John Bernecker on the set of The Walking Dead, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed.

While no details are available about the investigation yet, Michael D’Aquino, a spokesperson for OSHA’s Atlanta branch, told EW that the Occupation Safety and Health Act requires the agency to complete all investigations within six months; however, that doesn’t mean the investigation will actually take that long.

Bernecker, 33, died in the hospital on Wednesday after succumbing to injuries from blunt force trauma sustained during a fall on the AMC drama’s Atlanta set.

Deadline reports that SAG-AFTRA has also launched an investigation into Bernecker’s death, too; however, the union didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for comment. At the time of the accident, SAG-AFTRA released the following statement: “We have been informed of a serious injury to a SAG-AFTRA member on the set of The Walking Dead and are investigating the situation. As always, the safety and security of our members and others on set is of crucial concern to us and we are focused on this in our investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the performer and his family.”

Production was halted following Bernecker’s fall; AMC has not yet responded as to when it would resume. The Walking Dead is set to return for season 8 in October.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com