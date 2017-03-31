Pancakes and a Potty Mouth: Negan Has Plans for Rick and Sasha in The Walking Dead Finale

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Negan has some nefarious plans for Sasha in The Walking Dead season finale. But he knows how to deliver them with a smile — a pancake smile, no less!

In Entertainment Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek at the finale, we see the Savior boss (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) bringing Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) a mouth-watering meal, but he’s also delivering something else — some intel on what he has in store for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the Alexandrians and the key role Sasha will play. (And a warning to all, he uses some salty language in the process. )

“You are going to help me make sure that things get back on track today,” Negan tells Sasha. “No one’s going to want to watch you die. I don’t want to see that. So you don’t have to. But someone does. Maybe a couple ofs, tops. But not you. And not most people. We are going to solve some s—!”

That’s just part of the message delivered. Watch the scene for yourself above to see what else Negan has in store, and how Sasha responds.

The Walking Dead concludes its current season Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.