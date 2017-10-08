On Saturday Night Live, host Gal Gadot poked fun at Kendall Jenner and E! — the television channel that first popularized the KarJenner siblings.

“The world is a complete bummer right now and here at E! we know that sometimes you just have to be like ‘uhhhhh,’ ” the sketch begins. “So turn your off your brain with our new lineup of fall programming.”

“We’re celebrating ten years of the Kardashian dynasty with our new series Kendall’s Model House,” the sketch continued, promising viewers the chance to watch “Kendall Jenner and supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid complain around a huge bowl of fruit.”

“I’m under a lot of pressure,” Gadot — who played Jenner — complained in a monotone, barely looking up from her phone.

“So much pressure,” agreed Bella, played by Kate McKinnon.

After briefly getting into an almost fight with Gigi — also played by Gadot —over who’s prettier (answer: Jenner), Jenner realized she doesn’t even know which sister she is.

“Wait, which one am I,” Gadot asked before she enlisted Amazon’s Alexa to tell her “You are Kendall Jenner.”

The sketch also poked fun at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s lovey-dovey musical relationship and the fact that Kanye West doesn’t always want to be featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“You know the moments on The Kardashians where Kanye clearly doesn’t want to be on the camera? Now there’s a show that’s just that: Where’s Kanye?” the sketch continued, featuring clips of West — played by SNL newbie Chris Redd — trying to sneak out of the house without the cameras finding him.

In a second clip from Kendall’s World, SNL promised a plot line where Jenner actually gets lost in her own house because it’s so “big and empty” and the busy model is only there “two weeks out of the year.”

Eventually, even though she was still lost, Jenner found a “comfy closet” to hide in and ran into Bella, only to learn that Gigi didn’t make it.

But before the moment can get too emotional, Bella asked Jenner, “Did you go to the bathroom in here?”