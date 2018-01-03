WAGS Atlanta's Telli Swift Opens Up About Her Pregnancy and the Emotional New Season

For Telli Swift, 2017 was a whirlwind year.

The reality star discovered she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, boxer Deontay Wilder, while shooting her first season of WAGS Atlanta.

“It’s been a crazy journey,” Swift says. “I needed to find myself again. I lost myself being Deontay’s shadow and eating, sleeping and breathing his boxing empire. Then as I was trying to find my ground, I got pregnant.”

The star, who is also mom to a son, started dating Wilder, 32, three years ago after they met at LAX Airport.

“Deontay had baby fever,” says Swift of her boyfriend, who has three other children. “But I don’t want to be a typical baby mama. I want to get married. It was a constant battle and an emotional roller coaster.”

Swift, who is due Feb. 9, says that she gave Wilder “an ultimatum” and that the outcome will be revealed on the show.

“Everything has happened at super speed since we started filming,” she says. “Life is moving so fast!”

WAGS Atlanta premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on E!