Waco Star Taylor Kitsch Reveals the One Question He'd Ask Cult Leader David Koresh

Taylor Kitsch has transformed into David Koresh for the Waco miniseries, but he still has questions about the Texas cult leader‘s motivations.

The actor tells PEOPLE Now that if he’d had the chance to meet Koresh — who died along with 74 other Branch Davidians in a 51-day standoff with the FBI and ATF on April 19, 1993 — he’d ask him, “Was it all worth it, in retrospect?”

“He’s quite literally the definition of a martyr,” says Kitsch, adding, “I think that would be the first question but there would be many.”

Kitsch also opens up about learning to play guitar for his turn as Koresh, sharing, “I played two or three hours a day, singing lessons in L.A., and then I have an amazing guitar teacher in Austin, [Texas] like two blocks from my apartment.”

Now, he’s always playing: “I have [the guitar] with me every day, it’s in my hotel room, I play at least an hour, two hours a day.”

Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh Paramount Network

Kitsch previously opened up to PEOPLE about playing Koresh, revealing, “It was four-plus months of prep for me.”

“From losing just around 30 pounds, to listening to hundreds of hours of phone calls of the tapes with [FBI negotiator] Gary Noesner and the FBI and the ATF to Child Protective Services, to reading David Thibodeau’s book [A Place Called Waco: A Survivor’s Story] a few times.”

David Koresh AP/REX/Shutterstock

The series also stars Michael Shannon as lead FBI negotiator Gary Noesner, John Leguizamo, Paul Sparks, Rory Culkin, Melissa Benoist, Andrea Riseborough and Julia Garner.

Waco airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.