Vivica A. Fox Says She and Ex 50 Cent Made Peace in the New Year: ‘Someone Has to Be the Bigger Person’

Vivica A. Fox is starting the New Year with a clean slate.

The 52-year-old Empire actress sat down with Wendy Williams on Tuesday and the topic of conversation eventually turned to her ex-boyfriend, rapper 50 Cent, who she recently ran into at a Knicks game.

“I walked to him and I said, ‘Happy New Year,'” she said, when Williams asked if she’d walked past him at the game. “It is so time for this to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth.”

The encounter took place backstage at Madison Square Garden, away from prying eyes and fans, Fox divulged.

“Someone has to be the bigger person,” the actress said, adding, “I walked over to him, we sat down. I gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes and that was that.”

The two exes dated in 2003, but it wasn’t until 2015 that controversy surrounded the pair when the rapper shared and deleted an Instagram post from a third party that blamed a recent Empire‘s ratings drop on a homosexual storyline explored in the show.

When asked about the Instagram post on Watch What Happens Live, Fox made comments that led viewers to wonder if she was insinuating that 50 Cent was gay. He responded the next day by blasting the actress on Twitter, calling her “crazy.”

“Listen… I will always have love for him,” Fox told Williams, clearing the air on any bad blood between the two. “As much as we’ve been through, I will always have love for him. I’ve said he was literally like… my true love.”

She teared up when she mentioned the bitter turn their relationship took in 2015, saying, “I hated to have beef with him, but I let nobody mess with me. I ain’t no punk.”

“I told him, ‘I will always love you,'” she continued. “‘We’re not meant to be together, but I’ll always have love for you.'”

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays — check your local listings.