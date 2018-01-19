Viola Davis and Husband Address Police Brutality with Intense New TV One Docuseries

How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis is bringing her real life investigative skills to the small screen, with new TV One documentary series Two Sides of the Truth. Narrated by the Oscar-winning actress, the show will look at four notable accounts of police encounters that ended up fatal.

“What this show does is it arms you with as much information as possible – even the information that you probably didn’t want to hear when the incident happened,” says Davis in a promotional clip from the series.

According to the couple, the show examines multiple viewpoints regarding recent cases involving police brutality with the intention of getting people to consider all the angles of this controversial issue. It will discuss tragic events that became huge moments for both law enforcement and the black community such as the deaths of 22-year-old John Crawford III in Ohio and 25-year-old Ezell Ford in California.

Davis executive produced the four-part series along with her husband of 14 years, Julius Tennon.

“We were deeply saddened that these events took place,” says Tennon, reflecting on how he and Davis felt when each incident originally played out in the news. “We want people to have a real conversation about how we work together to bring about real change around these shootings that tear at the fabric of many marginalized families.”

The limited series will also discuss the chokehold death of Eric Garner in New York City and the Sandra Bland case in Texas.

“This is a way of humanizing these victims and not just making them a statistic,” says Davis.

The star hopes Two Sides of the Truth will capture the country’s attention and encourage a debate.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017/FilmMagic

“Police officers have their perspective and their way of handling things. When you watch the series and you hear the stories, you really can understand that there are two sides,” said Lemuel Plummer, one of the show’s executive producers.

Two Sides of the Truth will premiere Monday, Jan. 22 on TV One.