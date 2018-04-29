Luann De Lesseps Tells Cops ‘I’m Gonna Kill You’ in New Video of Arrest

In a newly released video from Luann de Lesseps’ Christmas Eve arrest, the Real Housewives of New York City star can be seen struggling with police officers and threatening to kill them.

During the video of her arrest last year in Palm Beach, Florida, which was released by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, the handcuffed 52-year-old can be seen sitting in the back of a police vehicle while telling the cops she had “done nothing wrong” and asking them to “let me out, please.”

But after an officer began trying to fasten de Lesseps’ seatbelt, the video shows her becoming angry and saying, “Don’t touch me. I’m gonna kill you. I’ll kill you. I will kill you.”

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps Apologizes After Arrest: Being in Palm Beach ‘Brought Up Long-Buried Emotions’

With her seatbelt still on, de Lesseps moved her feat out of the vehicle and did not appear to cooperate with the police officer who then tried to get her to put her feet back inside.

“Ma’am, listen to me. I’m gonna hog tie you if you don’t stop,” the officer could be heard telling her, while instructing her to “leave your feet in the vehicle.”

The reality star was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant and rejected a plea deal in February.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Luann de Lesseps AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps Drank 7 Drinks a Day Before Her Arrest — and Has Lost 8 Lbs. Since Getting Sober

The RHONY star was arrested while spending the holidays in Palm Beach, where one year earlier, she had celebrated her wedding to Tom D’Agostino Jr., from whom she split seventh months later when she realized he wouldn’t give up his “bachelor lifestyle.”

While previously recalling the night of the incident to PEOPLE, de Lesseps said that after an afternoon of drinking with a girlfriend, she went back to the Colony Hotel where she was staying and met up with an ex-boyfriend. She became disoriented as they tried to find her room and ended up in the wrong one.

After the hotel called the police, de Lesseps clashed with officers who arrived on the scene.

Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

RELATED: RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps Says Her Arrest Cost Her Friends — and Boyfriends

Following her arrest, de Lesseps entered a treatment facility and decided, for the indefinite future, to refrain from drinking alcohol.

“Everybody around me says, ‘Luann, you’re not an alcoholic.’ I don’t know if I am or not,” she previously told PEOPLE. “All I know is that not drinking works for me right now. Will I drink again? I don’t know. I miss good red wine. Not to say that I’ll never have good red wine again.”

“Who knows where we’ll all be tomorrow,” she adds. “For today, that’s the choice that I’m making for myself.”