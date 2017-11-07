'Someone Call Her Mom!': Victoria Arlen Suffers Painful DWTS Injury Hours Before Live Show

Victoria Arlen suffered a painful injury on Monday, hours before performing on Dancing with the Stars.

The 22-year-old, who, at age 11, was diagnosed with a neurological condition and an autoimmune disease, which affected her spinal cord and left her in a vegetative state for four years, was rehearsing her week eight Argentine tango with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy when the whole right side of her body went into a spasm.

Upon completing their dance during rehearsal, Arlen was bent over in pain after Chmerkovskiy pulled her up from the floor.

“Can we have somebody?” Chmerkovskiy asked.

“My whole right side just spasmed,” explained Arlen, who slowly regained the ability to speak, eat, walk, and move after spending nearly a decade paralyzed from the waist down.

To help alleviate the pain, Chmerkovskiy proceeded to lift Arlen over to the nearby audience chairs, where she put her feet up and received medical attention.

“My whole right just gave out,” explained Arlen.

“You’re okay, baby. … Breathe breathe, relax,” Chmerovskiy comforted her and said: “someone call her mom!”

“I definitely didn’t feel as strong as I felt in dress before the spasm,” Arlen explained to co-host Tom Bergeron after her dance and before the judges awarded her a 24/30. “But kind of overcoming that … getting out of that scared mindset really helped me kind of go out there. It wasn’t as good as it could have been, but given the circumstances, I’m very happy with it.”

In her PEOPLE exclusive blog last week, Arlen admitted that her legs are “struggling” with the increasing physical requirements.

“Learning two dances in one week has been a lot, but at this point in the competition we have to step it up so that’s what I’m doing. My legs are struggling a bit but I’m going to power through it. This whole competition I’ve been suffering through symptoms from my spinal cord injury,” she shared.

“My spasms are definitely worse; walking is not always easy, and my legs get fatigued from dancing,” said Arlen.

