Is Vicki Gunvalson threatening to leave the Real Housewives of Orange County?

On the upcoming season 12 reunion, Gunvalson, who has starred on the Bravo reality series since its season 1 premiere in 2006, says that she is “done” with the show — and all of the juicy drama that comes with it.

“F—— a——-,” Gunvalson says in an E! News exclusive trailer as she gets up and walks off the reunion stage. As she enters her dressing room, the OG Housewife firmly says, “I’m off this damn show!”

During the explosive reunion, Gunvlason, 55, tells castmate and former friend Tamra Judge, “That doesn’t look good on you, Tamra,” who proceeds to fire back, “Nothing looks good on you.”

In addition to Gunvalson and Judge’s bickering, the two-part reunion will address the feuds between other cast members, including Lydia McLaughlin and Meghan King Edmonds.

“You don’t understand my faith, so of course it’s not going to make sense to you,” 36-year-old McLaughlin, who is a devout Christian, explains.

“I’m just trying to say …” says Edmonds, 33, as McLaughlin cuts her off and firmly questions, “What? What are you trying to say?”

The reunion will also address Kelly Dodd being newly single since announcing her divorce, Peggy Sulahian’s “pain” and feeling “misunderstood” by her castmates, and Shannon Beador’s separation from her husband, David.

“What’s gong on with your home? What’s going on with David?” host Andy Cohen asks a tearful Beador.

“I thought that I’d be prepared,” Beador says as she wipes away tears.

In October, PEOPLE exclusively reported that the couple — who has been married for 17 years and share three daughters together: Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12 — had split more than a month prior.

While filming the season 12 reunion, Beador revealed the news to her RHOC costars.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” she told PEOPLE ahead of the reveal. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

The first episode of a two-part season 12 Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs Monday, Nov. 20 (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo