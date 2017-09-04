Vicki Gunvalson Calls Her Son-in-Law a ‘Hero’ as He Completes His Time with the Marine Corps: ‘I’m So Proud’

Vicki Gunvalson is one proud mother-in-law.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s son-in-law, Ryan Culberson, recently completed his time serving in the United States Marine Corps. To publicly recognize Ryan, Gunvalson posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute in which she thanked him for his service and sacrifice.

“@ryan_culberson has completed his time in the Marine Corps today. Thank you for your sacrifice so we can live in the land of the free!” Gunvalson, 55, captioned a photo of her daughter, Briana Culberson, standing beside Ryan, who sported his Marine Corps uniform.



“I’m so proud to call you my son in law and thank you for making my daughter so happy. You got this! You’re not alone! Our family is strong! 🇺🇸💪❤️🏡” she continued, and added the hashtags, “#marines #family #hero #husband #father #rhoc #realhousewives #bravo #season12.”

Ryan, who shares young sons Owen and Troy with wife Briana, also posted the same photo to social media on Thursday.

“Today is the first day in my civilian journey post Marine Corps. I like to thank everyone who over the years have been there for me,” he wrote.

Ryan added, “I know that with my wife and family by my side this will be a smooth transition, here’s to new adventures, Semper Fidelis! #marines #marinecorp #usmc #semperfi #family.”

14 years ago today I woke up to my first sunrise on Parris Island. Honored to have earned the title and it's bittersweet as it draws to the end next month. #semperfidelis #usmc A post shared by Ryan Culberson (@ryan_culberson) on Jul 29, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

At the end of July, Ryan admitted that closing the chapter on his time serving in the Marine Corps is “bittersweet.”

“14 years ago today I woke up to my first sunrise on Parris Islan,” he wrote. “Honored to have earned the title and it’s bittersweet as it draws to the end next month. #semperfidelis #usmc.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.