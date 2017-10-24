Vicki Gunvalson Gets Emergency Medical Attention During RHOC Trip to Iceland

She was airlifted to the hospital last season following a terrifying ATV accident in Glamis, California. And this season, emergency medical services were once again called for Vicki Gunvalson during a group getaway — this time to Iceland.

It all went down on the final moments of Monday’s Real Housewives of Orange County, when the 55-year-old O.G. of the O.C. told Icelandic police, “I might be having a heart attack!”

She was experiencing a multitude of symptoms, including nausea, lightheadedness, weakness and headaches.

“I’m just tired. I’m not feeling well. I feel weak, I just don’t feel good,” Gunvalson said throughout the evening. “I feel so sick. I don’t know what’s going on with me. Since yesterday I have not been feeling well. I feel like my heart is racing like a billion miles a minute and I don’t have a watch.”

Helping Gunvalson were pals Kelly Dodd and Peggy Sulahian, both who urged her to take it easy.

“You need to get into bed and relax. She has heart problems,” Dodd said, helping Gunvalson lay down. “I think we’re going to have to call an ambulance. She’s having heart palpitations.”

“Her face turned white, her arm gets numb. She’s complaining about her heart really, really pumping. I’m really worried for her,” Sulahian confessed to viewers. “Vicki doesn’t look good, her color’s pale. I’m honestly thinking that Vicki’s going to have a heart attack.”

While the episode cut off with Gunvalson’s health still up in the air, viewers of RHOC know what happens next. It was, after all, teased in the season trailer — the clip showing Gunvalson being rushed away in an ambulance on a stretcher.

“They tried to kill me,” Gunvalson joked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July. “That’s my story: They literally tried to kill me.”

The situation was so bad Gunvalson said she blacked out while filming, rendering her unable to “remember a lot of it.”

“They all asked me, ‘Do you want us to go to the hospital with you, or what do you want us to do?'” Gunvalson said of the other Housewives’ reactions. “I said, ‘Stay back and whoop it up’ — I think they did.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.