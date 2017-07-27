Vicki Gunvalson Admits Daughter Briana Culberson Is ‘Struggling’ as She Braces for Lifelong Battle with Lupus

When her daughter was diagnosed with Lupus last year, Vicki Gunvalson hoped that the diagnosis was wrong.

On the season 11 finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County last fall, audiences learned that Briana Culberson had been diagnosed with Lupus: an incurable autoimmune disease that causes joint pain and fatigue.

And the months following her diagnosis haven’t been easy on the 30-year-old, who has continuously been searching for the right doctor.

“Finally Briana was diagnosed. Unfortunately, it was diagnosed with Lupus. You know, I always kept hoping it was a misdiagnosis and she had something else, but unfortunately every sign is stating that she has Lupus,” Gunvalson, 55, told the Daily Dish about her daughter.

“Her struggle has been finding the right doctor. I mean, she’ll find a doctor and then that doctor says basically, ‘I can’t do anything more for you, so find somebody else.’ She needs a rheumatologist and she’s been finding one out of UCLA,” she continued.

“It’s been hard on her,” the Bravo personality shared. “She really has been struggling with it.”

Still, Gunvalson remains hopeful that Culberson will find some form of relief from the disease.

“I’m just hopeful that she can continue the path of at least getting in remission or a cure or whatever has to happen,” said Gunvalson, who added, “She’s only 30 and she’s just struggling with it.”

Culberson, who has two children — young sons Owen and Troy — with her husband Ryan, has battled numerous health problems that have been featured on the Bravo reality series throughout the past 11 seasons.

Earlier this month, Gunvalson revealed that Culberson “almost died” after she got a serious infection following an operation.

“[The scalpel was infected] with feces from a previous surgery that day they put inside her body,” Gunvalson alleged. “So, not good, she almost lost her leg. She almost died and all this stuff.”

Thankfully, with help from Los Angeles’ City of Hope, Gunvalson said Culberson was treated with three weeks of “IV antibiotics and got all of it out of her body.”

“Finding the proper medical care when you’re diagnosed with something like that has been a challenge for Briana,” the RHOC star added of Culberson’s Lupus diagnosis. “But she’s alive.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.