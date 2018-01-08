Versace Family Slams Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story, Calling It a 'Work of Fiction'

Ryan Murphy’s take on the murder of designer Gianni Versace won’t be getting the fashion brand’s seal of approval.

As Versace: American Crime Story‘s premiere date of Jan. 17 nears, the family has denounced the FX adaptation.

“The Versace family has neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace,” the brand says in a statement to PEOPLE. “Since Versace did not authorize the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction.”

The show focuses on the final days and murder of the Italian fashion designer and explores the sadistic mind of his killer Andrew Cunanan, a 27-year-old serial killer who also murdered Chicago tycoon Lee Miglin and at least three others before committing suicide.

The cast includes Édgar Ramirez as Versace, Darren Criss as Cunanan, Ricky Martin as Versace’s lover Antonio D’Amico and Penélope Cruz as the designer’s sister Donatella Versace.

The highly-anticipated series was filmed in Miami, where Versace was killed on the steps of his South Beach mansion in 1997.

D’Amico, who said he was not consulted for the series, previously spoke out against the award-winning series’ take on the murder. He slammed images from production, saying the shot did not resemble the real scene when he discovered Versace’s body.

“The picture of Ricky Martin holding the body in his arms is ridiculous,” D’Amico told The Observer on Sunday. “Maybe it’s the director’s poetic license, but that is not how I reacted.”

Although D’Amico has no plans to watch American Crime Story, he would happily speak with Martin about his late boyfriend.

“It’s getting to know the small things about a relationship,” he explained. “For example, Gianni was so ordered and focused at work but in his private life everything was disorganized. He’d leave the bathroom in a mess. At a certain point I said ‘enough’! And when it came to cooking, he didn’t even know how to [boil] an egg.”

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres Jan. 17 on FX.