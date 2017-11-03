Veronica Mars Actor Brad Bufanda Dead of Suicide at 34

Actor Brad Bufanda died of suicide on Wednesday. He was 34.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Bufanda was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, 40 minutes after midnight. “He had evidentially jumped from a building,” the spokesperson said, adding that the “autopsy is done and it has been ruled an suicide.”

The spokesperson added that Bufanda died from blunt traumatic injuries related to suicide.

Bufanda had a recurring role on seasons 1 and 2 of Veronica Mars, playing Felix Toombs, a member of a biker gang. He had also appeared on Malcom in the Middle, CSI: Miami, and the 2004 movie A Cinderella Story. His most recent listed credit is for a role in the upcoming movie Stan the Man.

His last Instagram post appears to be from March 28.

His rep is not commenting at this time.