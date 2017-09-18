Veep Wins Its 3rd Emmy for Best Comedy

Following its Creative Arts Emmy wins for outstanding casting for a comedy series and outstanding cinematography for a single-camera series (half-hour), Veep took home the award for outstanding comedy series at Sunday’s 69th annual gathering.

The cast and crew of the show boarded the stage to accept the award just minutes after Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth-consecutive Emmy for her starring role on the HBO series.

Veep earned its sixth nomination in the category this year, with its win marking the third time the show has taken home the trophy in the outstanding comedy series category.

Veep beat out fellow nominees Silicon Valley, Master of None, Modern Family, Atlanta, black-ish and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

