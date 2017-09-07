Veep to End After Season 7

Veep has elected to call it quits.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ celebrated HBO comedy, which has brilliantly skewered White House politics while proving to be an Emmy magnet over the years, will end after its seventh season.

“The decision to bring Veep to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet,” said HBO president of programming Casey Bloys said in a statement. “We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers’ choice to bring Selina Meyer’s journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ comedic brilliance infused Selina with a dynamic presence and a vibrant wit which will ensure her a place in the history of television’s most iconic comedic characters. We look forward to producing the seventh and final season.”

“It became clear that this season should be the last season,” Louis-Dreyfus told The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news. “We don’t want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series.” Seconded executive producer David Mandel, who took over showrunning duties from creator Armando Iannucci before season 5: “It was just a very natural thing. We don’t want to repeat ourselves or be boring. It’s bittersweet but it’s right.”

Premiering in 2012, the adaptation of Brit com The Thick of It follows the face-palming, profane misadventures of Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus), who bumbled her way through her duties as Vice President of the United States and somehow made it into the Oval Office, but it was a short-lived tenure. She spent most of season 6 focused on her legacy — and her Presidential Library — seemingly looking beyond just politics, only to announce a surprise Presidential run at the end of the season.

Veep — which also stars Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, and Sufe Bradshaw — has been nominated for an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy every year it has been on the air, winning the last two years. Louis-Drefyus has won the Lead Actress Emmy a whopping five times in a row and will be vying for her sixth next week. Hale, who plays Selina’s bag man, Gary, has notched five nominations in the Supporting Actor category, winning in 2013 and 2015.

The 10-episode season 7, which begins production this fall, is slated to air next year.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com