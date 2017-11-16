Veep Production Postponed as Julia Louis-Dreyfus Undergoes Treatment for Breast Cancer

Production for Veep has been postponed as Julia Louis-Dreyfus undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

On Wednesday, the HBO series’ executive producer Frank Rich gave an update on Dreyfus’ health and production of the show during an interview with SiriusXM’s Press Pool.

“Julia is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and we’re obviously postponing production of the show — we were supposed to have started now – while she’s in treatment,” he told the show’s host Julie Mason. “But the expectation is that we will shoot again. We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about. Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength, around her treatment, we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles, table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready.”

“So it’s been quite something because she’s fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it,” he shared.

He added: “I’ve seen her as recently as 10 days ago, and watched her just be hilarious playing Selina Meyer. With the cast all around her playing the assorted group of idiots that Selena has to deal with on a weekly basis on the show. So she’s got a great support system. She’s a very strong person and we can’t wait to welcome her back at full speed.”

The Emmy Award winner announced that she was battling breast cancer on social media in September.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the actress wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

Continued the 56-year-old: “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

In September, the Veep star won her sixth consecutive Emmy, setting the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series. HBO told PEOPLE in a statement that Louis-Dreyfus learned she had breast cancer just one day after the awards.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” HBO said in the statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”