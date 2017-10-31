Vanessa Lachey Snuggles Up to Her 3 'Beautiful Babies' After Shocking DWTS Elimination: 'My Heart Is Full'

Vanessa Lachey may not have taken home the Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Trophy, but she’s still celebrating.

In a shocking double elimination on week seven of the reality dance competition series, Lachey, 36, was voted out — one week after her husband and fellow DWTS contestant, Nick Lachey, was sent home.

On Tuesday, the mother of three reflected on her time competing on the ABC show in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“My Heart is FULL. ❤️ Last night and the past 7 weeks have been one heck of a ride for me on @dancingabc,” she captioned a black-and-white image of herself snuggled up to her three children — 2½-year-old daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth and sons Camden John, 5, and Phoenix, 10 months — on the couch.

Although Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy had a “chemistry issue” weeks into the show that resulted in the pro dancer skipping out on a live performance, the duo eventually moved past the tension.

“Thank You to the show for an incredible experience. Thank You @maksimc for some amazing routines and teaching me how to truly dance, not just memorize steps,” Lachey thanked Chmerkovskiy, 37. “Thank You to the fans for your Love & support. You made this Mama feel like a rockstar!”

“But most importantly,” Lachey thanked 98 Degrees frontman Nick for being her biggest supporter.



“Thank You to my husband @nicklachey. Your constant unconditional Love is what keeps ‘us’ going,” she wrote. “You are the rock to our family and you have given me three perfectly Beautiful babies!”

Lachey concluded: “Maybe we didn’t get the mirror ball… but I think we definitely won! I Love You!”

When the mother of three made her debut on the season 25 premiere in September, she explained the personal reason she decided to join the series alongside her husband.

“I do everything in my life for my kids and for my husband,” she shared, “but this is an opportunity for me to kind of do something for myself.”

“This is about me!” she joked in rehearsal. “Mama’s getting her groove back.”

