Vanessa Lachey Says Discussing DWTS with Nick Has Already Gotten Her in Trouble with Partner Maks Chmerkovskiy

Vanessa Lachey and her Dancing With the Stars partner Maks Chmerkovskiy are taking on their spouses — and things are starting to get complicated at home.

“I messed up already,” the mom of three, 36, told PEOPLE at the Dancing With the Stars season 25 cast party at New York City’s Planet Hollywood Wednesday. “I told Nick, ‘Oh, I think we got a song!’ And then Nick told Peta.”

That got Chmerkovskiy, 37, caught in a lie with Murgatroyd, his wife since July: “She was like, ‘Babe, I asked you and you said no!’ Damn it.”

Vanessa realized there are some things she won’t be able to share with her husband throughout the dance contest.

“I’m learning, maybe don’t tell everything,” the former Total Request Live host said. “Maks is my TV husband and Nick is my life husband. I have to learn how to separate. It’s really hard.”

Vanessa and Maks have even more in common than competing against their significant others: The Lacheys welcomed their third child, son Phoenix, on Christmas Eve, and Murgatroyd, 31, gave birth to her and Chmerkovskiy’s baby boy Shai, Jan. 4.

“We are respectful of each other’s careers and family lives and relationships,” Vanessa said. “It was the first day that we just kind of put dancing aside and said, ‘Hey, this is me. I’m a mommy of three kids.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m a daddy. We just got married.’ I see their dynamic, he sees my dynamic. So it’s nice to have this dynamic going into it.”

With so many similarities, Vanessa said she hopes she and Nick, 43, can stay in touch with the newlywed pros once the competition ends.

“This is a really beautiful and intimate thing that you do and it’s intense — both emotionally and physically — and you develop a relationship not only with your partner, but the partner’s family,” she continued. “There’s a bond there that we’ll hopefully have forever.”

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.