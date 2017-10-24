Major DWTS Wardrobe Malfunction! Vanessa Lachey Loses Her Red-Hot Skirt During a 'Quickstep on Steroids'

Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy didn’t let anything get in their way on Monday’s Dancing with the Stars — including a major wardrobe malfunction.

For the reality dance competition’s Movie Night, the pair prepared a “glitz and glamor quickstep,” per the request of head judge Len Goodman.

“I got the quickstep on steroids. It’s [one minute and 40 seconds] of straight energy,” Lachey, 36, explained during rehearsals. “This week has been the most work that we’ve done, but it’s also been the most fun that we’ve had.”

“We’ve been dancing together for over a month now and we know what each other’s thinking,” the mother of three continued. “Maks and I are more focused than ever right now and nothing is going to get in our way.”

And they certainly didn’t let anything get in their path from earning higher scores during week six!

Just after 20 seconds into their musical-themed quickstep, Lachey’s red-hot skirt fell to her feet. As Lachey and Chmerkovskiy continued dancing, co-host Tom Bergeron could be seen running out onto the ballroom floor, where he picked up the skirt during the live performance.

Despite the wardrobe mishap, Lachey didn’t allow it to distract her from focusing on the dance — and improving her scores!

“I lose my skirt right in front of the judges. It looks like bribery …” she joked to Bergeron after she completed the number. “Hey, if it’s for extra points, I’ll take it.”

“It took me back to season 1 when Kelly Monaco had a wardrobe malfunction and it actually sent her over the top. What I saw was you — something happened and you just let yourself go and it was such a fantastic performance! You are the epitome of class and grace,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised her.

Joked Lachey: “Freedom, no skirt!”

Like Inaba, guest judge Shania Twain was also impressed that Lachey wasn’t distracted by her fallen skirt. “For me, just on the entertainment value, it was sass, humor and class,” said Twain. “I wasn’t sure when you lost the skirt if it was meant to happen at that moment or not because you kept your composure. It didn’t matter and you went with it and I loved it.”

Lachey was awarded a 36/40 for her quickstep.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC