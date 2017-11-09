Vanessa Grimaldi and Montreal hockey player Brendan Gallagher may be spending time together, but that doesn’t mean she’s officially got a new man in her life.

After Grimaldi and Gallagher were spotted at brunch in Montreal on Monday, a rep for the reality star confirmed to PEOPLE that “they’ve been talking and hanging out together.”

“They’re cute. It’s all relatively new,” Grimaldi’s rep added.

But a source tells PEOPLE that Grimaldi, 29, “doesn’t have a boyfriend,” and that she and the Montreal Canadiens star, 25, are “friends and they are enjoying hanging out.”

The source adds that Grimaldi, who announced the end of her engagement to The Bachelor star Nick Viall in August, is “not in any rush for a relationship.”

“She’s enjoying taking time for herself, being in Montreal, hanging with her family and friends and focusing on her charity,” the source continues, adding that she “is still working on E! News and doing beauty segments there, so she’s back [and] forth between L.A. and Montreal.”

Grimaldi got engaged to Viall during the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March. However, just five months after viewers watched the proposal, the couple announced they had ended their relationship.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” the couple said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Grimaldi later told PEOPLE that “in the end, as much as we loved each other and tried to make it work, we just realized we were different people fighting to keep a relationship when ultimately we just weren’t’ the best fit for each other.”

“It wasn’t the distance that was ever an issue. Both Nick and I decided together, with our families’ support, that I would put my teaching career on hold and uproot my life to Los Angeles to support him on Dancing with the Stars and build a life together,” she continued.

“I’m trying to look forward now and remain positive,” she said, adding, “It’s hard sometimes, breakups aren’t easy, letting go of the idea of what could’ve been isn’t easy, either, but I’m trying to stay optimistic about the future and that one day the person that I’m meant to be with and start a family with — when the timing is right — we will find our way to each other.”