Vanessa Grimaldi Says 'It's Okay to Feel Broken' After Split from The Bachelor's Nick Viall

Vanessa Grimaldi is feeling broken after her split from Nick Viall.

Last week, Viall, 36, and Grimaldi, 29, ended their engagement, five months after their proposal aired on ABC. “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” they said. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for,” they said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Now, Grimaldi is opening up for the first time since the former couple announced their breakup on Friday.

“It’s okay to feel broken. It’s okay to cry,” she captioned an Instagram photo Monday of herself overlooking a pond while leaning on the shoulder of a friend.

“It’s okay to lean on a friend,” she continued. “In the end, it will always be okay.”

Viall appeared on two previous seasons of The Bachelorette and season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise before taking his turn as the lead suitor earlier this year. While he asserted he finally found the one, even before getting engaged, L.A.-based Viall and Canadian Grimladi struggled to decide where they would continue their relationship.

“I haven’t been able to go to Montreal outside of the show,” he previously told PEOPLE, adding that they weren’t rushing to plan their wedding. “I think we’re just focused on that right now. We’re very open about the fact that we have a long way to go and we’re excited about that journey.”

Following their split, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE that they were never on the same page.

“Their friends knew the relationship wouldn’t last,” said the source. “It was a mismatch from the start. She’s super fun, bubbly and outgoing and he’s more of a serious personality and more introverted. She would try to bring him out of his shell, but he’s just not as comfortable in big groups.”

Viall is handling the split “okay,” added the source. “It wasn’t an overnight decision, and they’re amicable.”