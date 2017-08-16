Vanessa Bayer’s Recurring Nightmare Reveals Why She’s a ‘True Nerd’

Vanessa Bayer‘s recurring nightmare is every good student’s worst fear.

The recently departed Saturday Night Live comedian, who is featured in PEOPLE’s Emmy portfolio this year, answers a few questions from The Cagle Exercise with PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle where she reveals she often has a nightmare about being unprepared for class.

“A lot of times I have a recurring nightmare that I have a written exam in high school, like in English class, and I didn’t read the book,” Bayer admits. “And as a true nerd this is truly my nightmare because I was always so prepared in school. That’s my stress dream.”

Bayer also confesses her love for Seamless, a service that delivers food at all hours of the night.

“Seamless is a 24-hour meal delivery service,” Bayer explains. “You can, at 5 in the morning, be like, I’d like Italian food. And it’s probably one of the greatest things ever.”

The actress also reminisces on the hotties she got to kiss on the long-running show, naming a few favorites she would like to lock lips with again.

“I’d love to kiss Ryan Gosling again, who I did kiss on SNL,” Bayer says. “Or Kristen Stewart, that was pretty awesome. And I got to kiss Chris Pratt on SNL.”

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles Sept. 17 on CBS.