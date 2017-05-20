Vanessa Bayer Says Goodbye to Saturday Night Live After 7 Years: 'It's Been a Dream Come True'

Saturday’s season finale of Saturday Night Live will be the last episode for full-time cast member Vanessa Bayer.

The 35-year-old comedian announced on Instagram just hours before the finale that she’d be leaving behind the show she’s been a part of since 2010.

“Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories,” she wrote. “It has been a dream come true.”

The message came in a caption to a photo that appeared to show lyrics to Billy Joel’s 1977 hit “Always a Woman” — only rewritten with references to some of Bayer’s most popular SNL characters, including Miley Cyrus, Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy, and child actress Laura Parsons. According to Bayer’s caption, writer and Weekend Update cohost Colin Jost wrote it.

Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true. And thanks for this goodbye sketch at the table, Colin. A post shared by Vanessa P Bayer (@vanessabayer) on May 20, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Bayer, who has had memorable roles on the big screen in comedies like Office Christmas Party and Trainwreck, is the longest-serving current SNL female cast member.

She joined the cast as a featured player in the fall of 2010 and was promoted to a full-time cast member two years later. As noted in the song lyrics above, some of her most popular characters on the show have been children — though her Jennifer Aniston impression has earned her plenty of screen time too.

The long-running NBC sketch show — which is closing out it’s most-watched season in 23 years — will also be saying goodbye to Bobby Moynihan.

The 40-year-old actor, who spent nine seasons on the show, had a particularly pressing though not surprising reason to leave: CBS has officially picked up his single-camera sitcom pilot Me, Myself and I, which will begin airing in the fall.

Saturday Night Live‘s season 42 finale airs Saturday, live across all time zones (11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/9:30 p.m. MT/8:30 p.m. PT).

Dwayne Johnson will host with Katy Perry as musical guest.