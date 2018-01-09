Scheana Marie's Ex Rob Valletta Dumped Her Because of Her 'Savage' Vanderpump Rules Costars

Scheana Marie’s romance with Rob Valletta is officially over — and it looks like her Vanderpump Rules costars are to blame.

On Monday, the 32-year-old SUR server’s ex-boyfriend called into Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen‘s after show to set the record straight about why he and Marie are no longer dating.

“The truth is, it’s really hard in her circle of friends,” Valletta said. “Individually, when they’re by themselves, they’re really great people. But when you put that group of people together, they’re savages. They come after you, and it’s really hard to have a successful relationship with those people attacking you from all sides.”

“It’s really hard,” he continued. “Her world is really hard to feel secure in.”

Robert Parks-Valletta and Scheana Marie Rich Fury/Getty Images for Circle 8 Productions

Valletta had a taste of that world on Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, when rumors spread that he had kissed another girl while he was seeing Marie. Both shot the claims down, with Marie calling it “bull—-” especially because she said Valletta isn’t a big kisser.

Though they may not be kissing now, Valletta was the first guy Marie began smooching with after she split from husband Mike Shay in November 2016 (their divorce was finalized back in April). Friends for more than 10 years before things turned romantic, the two began dating in early 2017 and split back in October.

“Scheana and I have been broken up for a little bit, but literally our relationship has maintained the same for the past 12 years. We are each other’s best friends and that has been in and out of relationships for the past 12 years. It’s been great,” Valletta said on WWHL.

Scheana Marie and Rob Valletta Tara Ziemba/Getty; Desiree Stone/WireImage

“Full transparency, everything happens for a reason. Scheana and I have always had a great amount of respect for each other and have always loved each other,” he continued, battling back claims that Marie was moving too fast. “At the end of the day, we’ve done a great job of being there for each other and supporting each other. We have a great relationship because we communicate through everything and we always support each other. And if it’s not right now, then it’s in the future. And we know that, and we’re okay with that.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Vanderpump Rules Cast Talks Plastic Surgery, Botox and Chunky Sweaters

Asked if she would leave the show to be with Valletta, Marie said that she wanted to, but that Valletta refused.

“I would never let her do that,” Valletta said. “At the end of the day, I know how important the show is for her, and I support her for that. Everything happens for a reason, and as long as we are positive with each other and always supporting each other, everything is going to happen the way it’s supposed to.”

Let’s just say there’s a reason certain people aren’t in my life anymore and others, like Rob, are. #PumpRules — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) January 9, 2018

Marie also supported her man, gushing about him on social media Monday night.

“All I’m going to say about tonight’s episode is that this is the most loyal man I’ve ever met in my entire life and he never left my side the night this so called incident took place,” she wrote, captioning a photo of the two on Instagram. “The truth always comes out. Watch and see! @robsvalletta I always will have your back!”

As for those who spread cheating allegations on Vanderpump Rules like Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute, Marie appeared to have a message for them on Twitter, too. “Let’s just say there’s a reason certain people aren’t in my life anymore and others, like Rob, are,” she said.