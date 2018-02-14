Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Shares a Cocktail Recipe Fit for 'Princess' Stassi Schroeder

Kristen Doute stars on Vanderpump Rules (Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo) and shares her journey as a longtime vegetarian — plus delicious, healthful recipes — on her website, Vegiholic. Each week, she’ll share a cocktail or food recipe inspired by the episode. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @kristendoute.

This refreshing vodka mojito is one of my favorites, but what really sets it apart is the Li Hing powder rim. So what is it, exactly? This red powder is derived from the ground-up plum skin of Li Hing Mui (a Chinese salty, dried plum). Super popular in Hawaii, I had my first taste on a vacay in Kauai and bought/brought a giant bag of this gloriousness home with me. It’s a tad salty, sweet and sour — and the flavor will guarantee you make as odd of faces as we do weekly on Vanderpump Rules.

Li Hing Pomjito Courtesy Kristen Doute; Inset: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

This Pomjito is so on theme with Princess Stassi’s murder party, as seen on Monday night’s episode! I’m personally gonna get a little salty here: I was disappointed in Stassi’s dramatics but not totally shocked. Hopefully when her 20s died that night, so did her future temper tantrums.

Now, I know this is my best friend’s birthday episode, but … I feel like it’s Queen Lisa Vanderpump who bleeds this powder/cocktail color combo. It’s somewhat regal.

Matt Sayles



Kristen Doute’s Li Hing Pomjito

½ lime, cut into wedges

2 oz. vodka (preferably yellow corn vodka)

1.5 oz. pomegranate juice

2 tsp. cane sugar

10-12 fresh mint leaves, plus a sprig for garnish

1 lemon wedge

1 cup ice

Club soda

2 tbsp. Li Hing powder

Pomegranate seeds, for garnish

1. Generously run a lime wedge along the rim of a Collins glass. Pour the Li Hing powder onto a saucer. With the glass upside down, dip the rim into the powder until coated.

2. Muddle mint, sugar, lemon and lime wedges in the bottom of a cocktail shaker.

3. Add ice, vodka and pomegranate juice to shaker and shake it like you mean it! (Shake energetically)

4. Pour contents of shaker into the Collins glass and top with club soda. Garnish with mint sprig and pomegranate seeds.

