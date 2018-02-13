Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Is In a New Relationship! 'I'm Bashful Right Now'

Patrick who?

Stassi Schroeder has officially moved on after being dumped by longtime boyfriend Patrick Meagher in August (on their anniversary, no less), she revealed Monday night on Watch What Happens Live.

“I am in a relationship right now,” she admitted to Andy Cohen after a called inquired about her love life, beaming, blushing and covering her face with her hands. “I’m bashful right now. I’ve known him for — Kristen [Doute] and Katie [Maloney] introduced us.”

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher Tom Briglia/FilmMagic

And no, he doesn’t work at SUR — though Schroeder, 29, didn’t spill any more details about her mystery man.

She and her radio host ex dated off and on for four years.

During a past appearance on PEOPLE Now, she talked about loving her life as single woman.

“I actually didn’t know how independent I was, and that’s been really cool [to discover],” she said. “When you’re just alone all the time, you really do learn that you can handle s—.”