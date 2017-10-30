Breakups, Sex Rumors & Shocking Allegations Tear SUR Apart in Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Trailer

Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules is pumped full of drama, and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive first look at the trailer.

After a season of fractured relationships, the staff at SUR seem to have come together — with former enemies Jax Taylor and James Kennedy forging a new friendship and outcast Lala Kent even returning to Lisa Vanderpump‘s sexy unique restaurant after quitting without warning.

But new bonds may not last forever as a shocking allegation about Taylor appears to tear the SUR gang down the middle, leaving them scrambling to decide where their loyalties must lie.

The claim shakes up Taylor’s relationship with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, too, as she debates whether or not to stand by her man. Their relationship on the line, the Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky stars have some major conflicts. “Go try to ruin another girl’s life,” Cartwright tells Taylor during a heated argument,

He isn’t happy to hear that. “No one’s going to tell me how to act in my own home where I pay my own bills,” Taylor shoots back. But Cartwright isn’t backing down. “I am,” she says right back, later hitting him.

Taylor and Cartwright aren’t the only Vanderpump Rules couple battling it out.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval face one of the biggest fights of their relationship, as Sandoval’s loyal dedication to his friends makes Madix feel like an afterthought. “I think we should just break the f— up,” she tells him.

Newlyweds Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are facing conflict, too. “Bubby, I have no recollection of this,” Schwartz tells an upset Maloney, who responds by proclaiming, “But that doesn’t mean anything.”

No one seems to have it as tough as Stassi Schroeder, who is left crying in a stairwell after her boyfriend of four years Patrick Meagher breaks up with her on their anniversary.

Elsewhere in the trailer, recently divorced Scheana Marie focuses on her new relationship, Kristen Doute focuses on breaking up someone else’s relationship, and Kennedy focuses on the rumors about his sex life after he is seen getting cozy with another man (“Usually with this group, where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Schroeder says).

And of course, Vanderpump gets involved in the drama — swinging a sledge hammer as she works on her new restaurant with Sandoval and Schwartz, threatening to fire Taylor, and even declaring at one point, “There’s a lot of skanks in this town.”

Vanderpump Rules season 6 premieres Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The network will also air a Vanderpump Rules: How They Got Here special Nov. 27 (10 p.m. ET) catching fans up on the most memorable moments from the past five seasons.