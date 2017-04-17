Scheana Shay's Ex Says He's 'Labeled as a Druggie' Since His Addiction Issues Were Outed on Vanderpump Rules

Mike Shay isn’t pleased that his battle with addiction was outed on Vanderpump Rules.

In a the final episode of the Bravo reality series’ explosive reunion on Monday evening, Mike calls out his estranged wife, Scheana Shay, for divorcing him on-camera — and tells host Andy Cohen that his issues were something he “never” would have brought up on his own for audiences to see.

“That was something that I was dealing with, with my wife — between us. My parents didn’t know. My family didn’t know,” Mike says in an E! clip. “So I was forced to tell everyone.”

“And now, anywhere I go, I get it everyday, I’m labeled as a druggie. I’m labeled forever,” Mike says of the image he believes was portrayed of himself by the show.

Scheana, though, is no stranger to labels: the reality star had an affair with actor Eddie Cibrian while he was still married to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, and the drama between herself and Glanville played out on both RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules.

“And I’m a homewrecking whore. You get labeled and it just doesn’t leave you,” says Scheana.

“You labeled yourself that,” Mike tells her. “So it’s basically a great example of how she treated me.”

In November, PEOPLE learned that the former couple would be divorcing after two years of marriage. And while Scheana claims she “never would have left” Mike and “would have just stayed in a marriage that wasn’t great and I would have never divorced you,” he doesn’t believe her.

“That’s not true, That’s not true,” Mike alleges in the clip. “I told you we will make this work. And you said yes to everything. Then when I showed up to film, you divorced me on-camera.”

But in defense of her decision to divorce him, Scheana claims that Mike was still using when they were together and wasn’t making positive changes.

“I found out you were buying pills behind my back and still lying to me,” says Scheana. “Right then I was like checked out — done.”

The reunion will also reveal the moment Mike is shocked to find out that Scheana is dating actor Robert Valletta, a decision he thinks is “unfortunate” and “very quick.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.