Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Posts Nude Selfie as She Encourages 'Women Unite, Ladies Rise'

Lala Kent is baring all as she encourages women to embrace their bodies and celebrate one another.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Thursday, when she posted a nude bathroom selfie and shared a message of female empowerment and acceptance.

“Thin. Skinny. Super skinny. Thick. The thickest. Little bum. Small ass. Ass. Big booty. Whatever. Large. Medium. Small. Triple zero. I don’t care,” she wrote. “Women unite, ladies rise.”

Kent, 26, continued, “No one can tell us how to act, how to be, what to say. No matter what you believe in, what you look like, we are women and we are free. We are in this together.”

The Bravo personality also included a message for her male followers: “Boys, you’ll know if we want it. Our clothing or lack of, doesn’t mean a thing. We are doing things for ourselves now. We are living for us. We are all we’ve got 👯💃” and added the hashtags, “#welcome2ourworldfellas #prepare #ladiesrise.”

This isn’t the first time that Kent has showed off her fit figure. For the November season 5 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, the SUR hostess’ assets were on full display at the gathering at West Hollywood’s HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails.

Season 5 of #PumpRules starts Monday, November 7th 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/h8Yyfvoug6 — Give Them Lala (@lala_kent) November 5, 2016

She wore a sheer lace thong bodysuit and matching sheer lace skirt — and didn’t waste time turning for the camera to show off her Vander-plump booty. The blonde beauty accessorized the scandalous look with a gold clutch, a black choker and a pair of thigh-high, lace-up boots.

Kent has appeared on the series since 2015. Earlier this year, Bravo confirmed that the show has been renewed for a sixth season.