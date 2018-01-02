Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Goes Public with Recently Divorced Boyfriend Randall Emmett

Meet Lala Kent‘s mystery man!

The Vanderpump Rules star rang in the New Year with Hollywood producer Randall Emmett — and seemingly responded to the haters questioning their relationship.

“2017… You were tough. You were amazing. You made me cry. You made me smile. & sometimes you really sucked. But look where You brought me- Just as a human being,” she captioned a selfie of Emmett kissing her face. ”

“The growth I feel is like nothing else,” Kent, 27, continued in the Instagram, posted Monday. “I want everyone to remember to shake things off. Go with your heart, go with your gut. Trust your mind. People can say things. People can write things… but no one in the entire world knows your truth. Only you do. Never forget that.”

Lala Kent/Instagram

Emmett, 46, finalized his divorce from actress Ambyr Childers in December, according to E!

Kent’s costars have long suggested that she was dating a married man who funded her lavish, jet-setting lifestyle, but she’s always denied any infidelity … in their case.

“You f– with my relationship, I am coming for you first,” she said on Monday night’s episode, accusing Tom Schwartz of cheating on Katie Maloney.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.