Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent's Dad Has Died: 'My World Has Crumbled'

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is mourning the loss of her father.

Kent, 28, announced that her dad died Monday, sharing a silly Snapchat video of the two riding in a car and giggling at the funny filters.

“Rest in paradise, my sweet dad,” she captioned her post. “The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.”

The team at Bravo sent condolences to the SUR hostess on Twitter.

Sending love to you during this difficult time, @lala_kent 💗https://t.co/WPk4ITLFpF — Bravotv (@Bravotv) April 23, 2018

Kent, who hails from Utah, has discussed how her family supports her despite her sometimes wild antics on the reality show — and how they shape her own values.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I take marriage seriously,” she once told Heavy. “My parents have been together for 35 years, through thick and thin. I haven’t ever been married, but I still hold that title sacred.”

(Kent is dating Hollywood producer Randall Emmett.)

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Can’t Stop Singing Tupac & Buying Gucci!

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.